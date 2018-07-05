Neymar Has Spent Enough Time On Ground During World Cup To Nap, Per Study

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Neymar apparently feels right at home on Russian grass.

The Brazil superstar already has spent nearly 14 minutes rolling on the ground during the 2018 FIFA World Cup games, according to a study Swiss outlet RTS Sport published Thursday. Brazil’s opponents fouled Neymar a World Cup-high 23 times in their first four World Cup games, and he spent considerable time in each contest on the ground in agony or embellishment, a charge many have leveled against him.

RTS clocked Neymar’s time-draining antics from foul to free kick. Here’s RTS’ breakdown.

Gameday 1, Brazil vs. Switzerland: three minutes, 40 seconds

Gameday 2, Brazil vs. Costa Rica: two minutes, 45 seconds

Gameday 3, Brazil vs. Serbia: one minute, 56 seconds

Round of 16, Brazil vs. Mexico: five minutes, 29 seconds

The combined 13 minute, 50 seconds Neymar represents nearly four percent of the 360 minutes Brazil has played so far at World Cup 2018 in Russia. His total time is long enough for seasoned snoozers to take a short nap.

Spare a thought for Neymar right before you doze off for a mid-to-late afternoon siesta.