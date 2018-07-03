NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman’s Appeal Of Four-Game Suspension Denied

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots will be without Julian Edelman for the first four games of the season.

No ifs, ands or buts.

Edelman was slapped with a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use in early June and immediately set out to appeal it. That effort was unfruitful, however, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the wide receiver’s appeal was denied.

It was reported that Edelman’s appeal claimed that the NFL mishandled the PED test.

Edelman long has been one of Tom Brady’s most targeted and important receivers, but missed all of last campaign with a torn ACL he suffered during the preseason.

The 32-year-old will miss games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.