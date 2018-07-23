NFL Rumors: Kenny Britt Among Patriots Beginning Training Camp On PUP List

A handful of players for the New England Patriots won’t be jumping right into action once full training camp practices commence in Foxborough.

Four players reportedly will open camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, with two others also sidelined due to non-football ailments.

Patriots’ PUP list:

Kenny Britt

Nate Ebner

Cyrus Jones

Jon Jones Non-football illness list:

Brandon Bolden Non-football injury list:

Cody Hollister All players are eligible to be activated at any point. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 23, 2018

Kenny Britt and Cyrus Jones highlight the list, with Britt tweaking his hamstring during the team’s OTAs in the spring. The veteran wide receiver is expected to be a player to watch during camp with a slew of wideouts gunning for those critical spots, particularly with the departure of Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension.

Jones, meanwhile, missed all of last season due to an ACL tear. Especially with the circumstances regarding Amendola and Edelman, the cornerback has a chance to become one of the primary kick returners should he return to full health and limit his special teams mishaps, something that has plagued him before.

The Patriots’ first training camp practice is set for Thursday.

