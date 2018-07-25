NFL Rumors: Matthew Slater Joining Four Other Players On Patriots’ PUP List

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater reportedly won’t be on the field to start training camp.

Slater was added to the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list, joining wide receiver Kenny Britt, cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones and safety Nate Ebner, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Running back Brandon Bolden is on the Patriots’ non-football illness list.

All six players can come off those lists and begin practicing at any time.

Slater participated in Patriots spring practices and finished the 2017 season but missed seven games last year with a hamstring injury.

Slater signed a two-year extension with the Patriots this offseason, is a captain and one of the team’s top special teams performers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images