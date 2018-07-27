NFL Rumors: ‘Nothing Is Imminent’ On Rob Gronkowski Contract Front

A new contract for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski remains a work in progress.

Offering an update on Gronkowski’s contract situation, a source told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Thursday that “nothing is imminent.” Florio released an identical report last month, indicating Gronkowski’s camp and the Patriots still have not found common ground on an extension or restructuring.

Gronkowski addressed his contract status earlier Thursday, saying after the Patriots’ first training camp practice he’s “just focused on getting better.”

“That’s internal with (contract) stuff like that,” the four-time All-Pro said, adding that he never considered a training camp holdout. “… There’s one thing I can do, one thing I can worry about, and there’s one thing I can control, and that’s myself — my play. That’s me going out there and doing what I’ve got to do to help the team.”

Gronkowski currently is set to make $8 million in salary this season, plus less than $1 million in potential bonuses. He took home $10.75 million in 2017 after restructuring his contract last summer and fulfilling each of the newly added incentives.

