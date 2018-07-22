NFL Rumors: Patriots, RB Sony Michel Agree To Rookie Contract

Sony Michel is ready to begin his New England Patriots career.

The rookie running back has agreed to terms on his rookie scale contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday via Twitter.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with first-round RB Sony Michel on his rookie contract in advance of rookies reporting, source said. He’s signing soon and just in time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2018

The University of Georgia product was one of two first-round picks (31st overall) made by the Patriots during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Michel spent four seasons at Georgia, and he ran for 1,227 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns as a senior during the 2017 campaign. He was a major reason why the Bulldogs advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where they lost in overtime to Alabama.

Michel’s dual-threat style should help him make an impact as a rookie. He joins James White, Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden and Ralph Webb at running back on the team’s depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images