NFL Rumors: Patriots Seeking Trade Partner For Wideout Malcolm Mitchell

The New England Patriots already have dealt one wide receiver out of town this offseason, and it appears they could be on the verge of parting ways with another.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are exploring a trade for third-year receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who missed the entire 2017 NFL season due to a knee injury.

The #Patriots have been seeking a potential trade partner for WR Malcolm Mitchell, per sources. Flashed talent with 32 catches in 2016 but injuries have been frustrating. May be odd man out in New England, even with Julian Edelman’s suspension. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2018

While many expected Mitchell to be inserted right back in the mix heading into the 2018 campaign, it appears the 25-year-old has fallen on New England’s wide receiver depth chart.

Makes sense. They are high on Kenny Britt at that spot… https://t.co/r3M7YiPt71 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2018

The Pats had an emphasis on the position in the offseason, as they brought in veteran wideouts Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency. The two newcomers join roster-locks Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt and Matthew Slater, while Philip Dorsett, Cody Hollister, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron and recently re-signed Devin Lucien also are expected to compete for a spot on the team.

New England selected Mitchell in the fourth round — 112th overall — in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Georgia product posted a solid rookie campaign, hauling in 32 receptions for 401 yards with four touchdowns. Mitchell arguably had his best performance in the Patriots’ thrilling Super Bowl LI win, corraling six catches for 70 yards.

