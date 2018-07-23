NFL Rumors: Patriots To Sign Former Texans Safety Eddie Pleasant

The competition for a spot in the Patriots secondary just got a little stiffer.

New England on Monday reportedly signed defensive back Eddie Pleasant, who previously had spent the past six years of his career with the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old played in all 16 of the Texans’ games last season, recording 32 tackles with a pair of sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Pleasant’s addition will add some intrigue to the battle for likely a sub-package role, with Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung all sitting atop the safety depth chart.

An Oregon product who played alongside Chung for two seasons with the Ducks, Pleasant has proved himself as a reliable tackler over his career.

Jordan Richards will be Pleasant’s biggest competitor when it comes to making the roster. But Richards’ somewhat regular defensive lapses have led to him seeing limited playing time in meaningful moments, and he’s yet to prove he can totally be relied upon.

