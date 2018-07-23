NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Tom Brady ‘Excited As Ever’ For Upcoming Season

Tom Brady reported to training camp Sunday, and it sounds like he’s pretty hyped for the season to begin.

The New England Patriots quarterback kept a pretty low profile this offseason, staying away from any football activities that weren’t mandatory so he could spend more time with his family. And despite reports that his drive isn’t where it used to be, it doesn’t sound like that’s impacting him as the start of the season draws near.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss had an update on Brady and his disposition Sunday, and it sounds like the Pats signal-caller is geared up to chase his sixth Super Bowl ring.

“While the official reporting date for veterans is Wednesday, with the first public practice Thursday, the start of Brady’s 2018 season officially starts earlier (all quarterbacks on the roster report earlier than veterans each year),” Reiss wrote. “After staying away from voluntary workouts for what he termed family considerations, Brady is described as being as excited as ever for another season, according to those close to him.”

Good news for the Patriots and their fans.

Such an update obviously bodes well for New England given the slew of issues surrounding Brady, from reported friction with head coach Bill Belichick, to his absence from OTAs earlier in the summer.

But for now, it appears that’s not occupying too much headspace for the soon-to-be 41-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images