NFL Rumors: Patriots Waive Injured Tight End To Sign Offensive Lineman

The New England Patriots are suddenly shallow at tight end and very deep on their offensive line.

The Patriots waived/injured tight end/fullback Shane Wimann to sign veteran free-agent offensive lineman Brian Schwenke on Tuesday, sources told ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates. Wimann signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois this spring. He missed practice Monday.

Schwenke has played 57 games, starting 30, in five seasons with the Tennessee Titans since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of California. He has played left guard and center. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason.

Schwenke joins starters Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason and reserves Ted Karras, Cole Croston, Luke Bowanko, Matt Tobin, James Ferentz, Nate Theaker and Jason King on the Patriots’ interior offensive line depth chart. First-round pick Isaiah Wynn also can play guard.

Cutting Wimann leaves the Patriots with just Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen, Will Tye and Ryan Izzo at tight end. The Patriots also released tight end Troy Niklas last week.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images