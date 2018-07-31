NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Receiver Eric Decker As Injuries Mount

The New England Patriots could be adding another veteran to their receiving corps.

The team on Tuesday worked out 31-year-old wideout Eric Decker, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Decker has toiled in free agency since March after posting modest numbers (54 catches, 563 yards, one touchdown) during his first and only season with the Tennessee Titans. Before that, he spent three seasons with the New York Jets and four with the Denver Broncos.

In Denver, Decker played under former Broncos head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He recently expressed interest in reuniting with McDaniels in New England.

“I think the Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver,” Decker said last month in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio. “I talked with New England last year during the free agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain.”

Who knows how much Decker has left in the tank, but he was a highly productive pass catcher earlier in his career, racking up 4,341 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns during a four-year span from 2012 to 2015. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder also has extensive experience playing in the slot, which is an area of concern for the Patriots with Danny Amendola now in Miami and Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season.

Injuries have thinned New England’s depth chart at wideout this summer. Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) both are on the physically unable to perform list and have yet to participate in a training camp practice, and Jordan Matthews missed Monday’s session after tweaking his hamstring the previous day.

The Patriots already have added two new bodies to that unit since camp began, signing former Pats practice squadder Devin Lucien and ex-Philadelphia Eagles receiver Paul Turner.

