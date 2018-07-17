NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Won’t Hold Out, Expected At Patriots’ Training Camp

Despite all the trade rumors and contract negotiations, Rob Gronkowski will be ready to hit the ground running next week.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Tuesday the New England Patriots tight end is expected to report for the first day of training camp on July 25.

In a year in which there is the potential for some notable training camp holdouts, Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski will not be one. Gronkowski is expected to report to Patriots’ training camp July 25 on time, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

Gronkowski and the Patriots still haven’t been able to negotiate a restructured contract; as of now, the All-Pro tight end is expected to make $8 million in base salary next season, which is less than the $10.2 million he earned last year. That lack of a deal reportedly has led some teams to believe Gronkowski is available on the trade market.

But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported in June that Gronkowski “likely” will land a new deal at some point this offseason, even if nothing is imminent. Essentially, that means there’s a good chance he’s staying with the Patriots for now, and Schefter’s report all but confirms he’ll be sticking around.

Both the 29-year-old tight end and his quarterback, Tom Brady, skipped New England’s voluntary organized team activities in early June, but the 2018 season doesn’t really begin in earnest until training camp. And it sounds like the Patriots’ two most important offensive players will be there.

