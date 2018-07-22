NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Had A Hand’ In Josh McDaniels Spurning Colts

It appeared all but certain that Josh McDaniels was headed to Indianapolis to become the head coach of the Colts back in early February.

Until, of course, McDaniels decided otherwise.

Mere hours ahead of his introductory press conference, McDaniels elected to instead ditch the Colts to remain the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. With so few details emerging since about what exactly led McDaniels to take the hard pass on Indy, it appears one of the most important members of the Pats organization played a role in keeping him around.

Tom Brady.

Such news isn’t entirely surprising, seeing as the two have worked together nearly all of Brady’s career. But in the Boston Herald’s NFL Notes on Sunday regarding the reported fractured relationship between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, Karen Guergian noted that Brady did, in fact, play a direct role in keeping McDaniels in Foxborough.

“As for Belichick, he is reportedly irritated because he believes Brady tugged on (owner) Robert Kraft to make moves (Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh McDaniels) which ultimately forced Belichick’s hand,” Guerigian wrote. “My sources confirm Brady had a hand in bringing McDaniels back at the 11th hour, after the latter was headed to Indianapolis to be the Colts coach.”

Belichick, Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft reportedly had a meeting with McDaniels that ultimately led him to decide to stay with the Patriots, but to date, any knowledge of Brady’s involvement in the matter was fairly murky, if not totally unclear.

While it’s still not certain the degree in which the legendary quarterback was involved, it appears he played a role in some form or fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images