NFL Rumors: Tom Brady To Retire If Patriots Win Super Bowl This Season?

It’s one of life’s biggest mysteries: When will Tom Brady retire?

The New England Patriots quarterback continues to defy logic, earning his third MVP award and reaching his eighth Super Bowl at age 40. There will come a time when Brady steps away from the NFL, though, and one can’t help but wonder whether No. 12 is eyeing that day now more than ever.

Sources close to Brady’s small circle of advisers recently told Bleacher Report they could see the five-time Super Bowl champion riding off into the sunset if he wins another ring with the Patriots this coming season.

“You hear him talk, and you watch the Facebook series (“Tom vs Time”), and it seriously sounds like a guy who is searching for motivation,” one of those sources told Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Brady, who turns 41 next week, is entering his 19th NFL season. He’s already solidified himself as the greatest quarterback of all time, and him and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, probably have more money than they know what to do with. No one would blame TB12 for taking his ball and going home, especially as more and more players suffer from the effects of head injuries sustained while playing football.

That said, Brady is cut from a different cloth. And while he admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey this offseason that retirement is coming “sooner, rather than later,” it’s obvious he still loves playing football. So perhaps we shouldn’t rule out him playing until age 45, as he previously mentioned.

“I wouldn’t doubt him,” one Patriots staffer told Bleacher Report. “This is a guy who has defied every odd to become the greatest football player of all time. If he says 45, I believe him.”

It’s important to note there have been reports of tension between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in recent months, adding another layer to the QB’s future. Both parties have downplayed the situation, but maybe that’ll play a role in Brady’s eventual retirement decision, one way or another.

“Maybe the rift with Belichick and his trainer (Alex Guerrero) will be enough to fuel him for a longer run,” the source close to Brady told Bleacher Report.

For now, we’ll just continue to scratch our heads, wondering how much longer we’ll be able to appreciate Brady’s gridiron greatness.

