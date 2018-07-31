NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Was Devastated, Angry After Robert Kraft Gave Up Deflategate

The source of Tom Brady’s reported frustration with the New England Patriots might stem from how the team handled Deflategate.

Sure, the Patriots bent over backward to publicly support Brady, whether it was conducting its own investigation that culminated with the Wells Report in Context, but it was one very public move from Patriots owner Robert Kraft that apparently ticked off Brady.

An excerpt for the upcoming book “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight For Redemption” details the quarterback’s reaction to the infamous press conference at the NFL spring meetings in 2015 when he announced the Patriots would give up the fight and accept the NFL’s Deflategate punishment.

“The heart and soul and strength of NFL, partnership of 32 teams. At no time should the agenda of one team outweigh the collective good of the full 32,” Kraft said at the time.

According to the excerpt posted on The Athletic, Brady was none too pleased with Kraft’s announcement:

Kraft’s star quarterback Tom Brady watched the news conference along with millions of others on television. He was devastated and angry. Brady grabbed his cell phone and punched in the contact number for DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association.

“What the f—?” Brady shouted over the phone.“Why am I not getting the support I deserve on this thing?”

That’s an especially notable reaction given Brady already was somewhat left on an island thanks to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Before the Patriots left for Super Bowl XLIX, Belichick absolved himself of any involvement, telling reporters in a press conference they needed to “Ask Tom” about how he prepares the footballs.

Of course, Brady and the union fought the four-game suspension into the courts before ultimately giving up their fight with Brady missing the first four games of the 2016 season.

This little tidbit is especially interesting knowing what we know now. The reported rift between Brady and Belichick has been well-documented over the last year. This is the first time, however, we’ve heard of any issues Brady’s had with Kraft, but the owner ultimately backed the quarterback in his quest to have the four-game suspension eliminated.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images