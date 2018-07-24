NFL Rumors: Why Bill Belichick Dealt Jimmy Garoppolo To 49ers, Not Browns

The New England Patriots left many people scratching their heads when they decided to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Not the act of the trade itself, as Tom Brady’s absurd longevity left Garoppolo with an uncertain future in New England. It was the return, rather, that came as a bit of a surprise, as Jimmy G’s worth seemingly was far more than just a second-round pick.

In fact, the Patriots might have had a better offer on the table for the budding star quarterback, who head coach Bill Belichick apparently had a soft spot for.

“The Patriots had received a better offer from the Browns — multiple high-round draft picks — but Belichick believed San Francisco offered more possibilities for the young quarterback; he settled for a second-rounder,” Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee writes.

Belichick is correct in that regard, as Cleveland has been a relative wasteland for talent in recent years, while the 49ers and offensive-minded head coach Kyle Shanahan present a far greater opportunity for Garoppolo to succeed. Still, it’s hard to wrap your head around the idea that the Patriots coach passed on a richer deal to nicely set up an exiting player.

Regardless, we have a feeling Garoppolo is pleased with how things played out.

