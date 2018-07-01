NHL Rumors: Ex-Bruins Center Riley Nash Joins Blue Jackets On Three-Year Deal

The Boston Bruins’ bottom six is shaping up to look a little different next season.

After fourth-line forward Tim Schaller bolted for the Vancouver Canucks, third-line center Riley Nash also is departing, reportedly to join the Columbus Blue Jackets on a three-year deal.

Correction, $2.75 x 3 for Nash. https://t.co/OuFxIJ6G9o — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2018

Nash had a career year with the Bruins in 2017-18, as the 29-year-old slashed 15-26-41 over 76 games in the regular season. He joined the Bruins prior to the 2016-17 season as a free agent after coming up through the Carolina Hurricanes organization.

Though Nash, like Schaller, is headed elsewhere, the Bruins started bolstering their bottom six, beginning with a reported two-year deal for Chris Wagner. In addition, Boston has plenty of young talent in-house that they can attempt to utilize.

