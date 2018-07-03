NHL Rumors: Senators In ‘Serious’ Erik Karlsson Trade Talks With Several Teams

Could Erik Karlsson’s tenure with the Ottawa Senators be nearing an end?

Arguably the best defenseman in the NHL has one more season left on his contract, but with the Senators in the midst of what could be a lengthy rebuild, it might be best for both parties to move on.

NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported some notable updates on Karlsson’s situation Tuesday:

The @Senators offered Erik Karlsson an 8 year contract extension for $10M per season. Now they are in serious trade talks with multiple teams highly interested. #NHLNews — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) July 3, 2018

The Karlsson trade discussions have heated up significantly over the last 24 hours. Told Vegas still very much in mix. Rangers no longer part of equation. Other teams involved in race. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 3, 2018

The Senators decided not to move Karlsson before last season’s trade deadline despite interest from multiple teams, which reportedly included the Vegas Golden Knights.

They also held on to the two-time Norris Trophy winner before and during last month’s NHL Draft. We’re now two-plus days into free agency, and some teams already have used up a good portion of their salary cap space, which probably isn’t great news for the Senators if they’re determined to attach Bobby Ryan’s $7.25 million cap hit in a potential Karlsson trade.

The Toronto Maple Leafs became a good bet to win next season’s Stanley Cup when they signed superstar center John Tavares to a seven-year contract July 1. A contending team acquiring a player of Karlsson’s caliber should have a similar effect on the Stanley Cup odds for 2018-19.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports