NHL Rumors: Trade Talks ‘Picking Up’ On Senators Star Erik Karlsson

As the hockey world waits on edge to learn the fate of John Tavares, another of the NHL’s premier talents is popping up in rumors.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson has one year remaining on his contract, and it’s unclear whether the Sens will be willing to meet his lofty price tag. Consequently, trade talks involving Karlsson are “picking up,” TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Sunday.
Aging winger Bobby Ryan reportedly could be included in a potential deal, as well.
Karlsson, 28, is a four-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy award winner. He has 126 goals and 392 assists in nine seasons with the Senators.
Any team hoping to trade for Karlsson likely will have to offer a truly overwhelming package.
