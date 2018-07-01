NHL Rumors: Trade Talks ‘Picking Up’ On Senators Star Erik Karlsson

As the hockey world waits on edge to learn the fate of John Tavares, another of the NHL’s premier talents is popping up in rumors.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson has one year remaining on his contract, and it’s unclear whether the Sens will be willing to meet his lofty price tag. Consequently, trade talks involving Karlsson are “picking up,” TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Sunday.

Aging winger Bobby Ryan reportedly could be included in a potential deal, as well.

I’ll be curious to see how hard TB might push on Erik Karlsson. BTW, four of TB defencemen are UFA next summer. TB of course would be one of the teams not taking on Bobby Ryan. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Also, don’t know the ins and outs of it exactly, but Bobby Ryan’s $2M SB was apparently paid on May 15. FWIW. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Karlsson, 28, is a four-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy award winner. He has 126 goals and 392 assists in nine seasons with the Senators.

Any team hoping to trade for Karlsson likely will have to offer a truly overwhelming package.

