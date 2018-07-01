Nick Wright Tweets LeBron James Has Made Free Agent Decision, To Expect Announcement Tuesday

Nick Wright, who co-hosts the morning show “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, shed some light on LeBron James’ free-agent process Sunday morning.

LeBron has made his decision & informed those close to him. Expect the official announcement Tuesday morning. — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 1, 2018

Wright arguably is the biggest James supporter in the media, but he’s not known as a reporter. That said, an announcement on Tuesday, which is July 3, goes along with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently saying that James’ decision would come before the July 4 holiday.

James’ representatives reportedly will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Wright addressed that report on Twitter:

What Woj is reporting is (obviously, as always) 100% correct. This isn't in conflict with what I just reported. https://t.co/OuVbFXWehQ — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 1, 2018

The 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen as the favorites to sign James on the NBA’s free-agent market.

The 33-year-old superstar has spent the last four seasons with the Cavs, with whom he reached four straight NBA Finals and won a championship in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images