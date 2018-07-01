Nick Wright Tweets LeBron James Has Made Free Agent Decision, To Expect Announcement Tuesday

Nick Wright, who co-hosts the morning show “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, shed some light on LeBron James’ free-agent process Sunday morning.
Wright arguably is the biggest James supporter in the media, but he’s not known as a reporter. That said, an announcement on Tuesday, which is July 3, goes along with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently saying that James’ decision would come before the July 4 holiday.
James’ representatives reportedly will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Wright addressed that report on Twitter:
The 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen as the favorites to sign James on the NBA’s free-agent market.
The 33-year-old superstar has spent the last four seasons with the Cavs, with whom he reached four straight NBA Finals and won a championship in 2016.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
