‘On Course With Andy Brickley’ Season 2 Tees Off Saturday On NESN

July 19, 2018 — NESN, the home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, will debut Season 2 of On Course with Andy Brickley on Saturday, July 21 at 4:30 PM. NESN’s Bruins color analyst Andy Brickley (@AndyBrickley) will once again hit the links with local sports and entertainment celebrities for some friendly conversation and competition.

The first episode will feature NESN’s Red Sox studio host Tom Caron (@TomCaron) in his home state of Maine at Sunday River Country Club.

Caron discusses growing up in Maine and the career path that led him to NESN. He also finishes the round wearing some unique golf apparel.

Other episodes this season will feature:

Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) — Olympic women’s hockey gold medalist who was featured in ESPN The Magazine’s 2014 Body Issue (at Stow Acres Country Club) — debuts Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

David Andrews (@DAndrews61) — New England Patriots center (at Granite Links in Quincy) — debuts Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Bruce Cassidy — Boston Bruins head coach (at Mount Hood Golf Club in Melrose) — debuts Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

On Course with Andy Brickley is also planning to visit The International in Bolton, Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee, and a return visit to Granite Links.

Andy Brickley has served as NESN’s Boston Bruins color analyst since 2000 and is widely respected as one of the top color analysts in the NHL. As a player Brickley spent four seasons with the Boston Bruins (1988-92). From being drafted in 1980 by the Philadelphia Flyers to his retirement in 1996, Brickley tallied 222 points in 285 NHL games (82 goals, 140 assists). After retiring from the NHL, Brickley jumped right into broadcasting, starting with WBZ radio and then at UPN38 where he served as a Bruins color analyst for two seasons before joining NESN.

