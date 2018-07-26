Orioles Fan Dupes Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Into Not Catching Routine Pop-Up

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

One Baltimore Orioles fan got his money’s worth Wednesday night, at least.

In the first inning of Baltimore’s eventual non-game against the Red Sox at Camden Yards, Orioles batter Jonathan Schoop hit a high pop-up into foul territory that should have been a routine catch for Boston first baseman Steve Pearce.

But for some reason, Pearce pulled up at the last second allowed the ball to drop next to him.

Why would Pearce do such a thing? If you listen closely, you can hear an O’s fan scream “Mine!” That apparently tricked the veteran first baseman (who spent five seasons in Baltimore) into thinking one of his teammates was calling him off.

That’s not very nice.

Fortunately for Pearce, pitcher David Price promptly struck Schoop out to avoid any harm. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the game was postponed due to rain before the fifth inning, so technically this whole series of events never even happened.

