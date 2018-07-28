Patriots’ Julian Edelman Reacts To Suspension, Takes Responsibility For Actions

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman addressed the media Saturday for the first time since he was handed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Edelman tried appealing the four-game ban earlier this summer, but the NFL upheld the suspension.

“It’s disappointing with the penalty and the findings,” Edelman said. “And I’m definitely accountable for that. But ultimately my focus is going out and just trying to work my knee and get better each day. It was tough last year, watching your team go out and play great football without you. And, you know, it’s exciting to get back out here and get to play with them.”

Edelman tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last summer. He’s been a full participant in three days of training camp practices, moving well without restrictions. Edelman is not wearing a protective brace on either knee.

“I have to follow the protocols a little better and make sure this never happens again,” Edelman said. “I’m accountable for my actions. Ultimately, my focus now is getting my knee right and going out and trying to play football at a high level.”

Edelman is eligible to return Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, a Thursday night game.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images