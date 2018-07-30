Patriots Legend Troy Brown Dons Bruins Jersey, Shows Off Iffy Hockey Skills

Troy Brown is one of the greatest players in New England Patriots history — to state the obvious.

But a hockey player, he is not.

Brown soon will ride with the Boston Bruins Foundation’s team in the Pan-Mass Challenge, which gets underway Aug. 4. And in honor of the team-up, Brown recently stopped by the Bruins’ practice facility in Brighton, Mass., to try his hand at hockey.

Check out the results in the videos below:

.@RealTroyBrown80 is riding with the Boston Bruins Foundation's @PanMass Challenge team this weekend. But first, the three-time Super Bowl champ wanted to take a spin on the ice. Donate to the team ➡️: https://t.co/bDPUGSyfog pic.twitter.com/rg2cBz6CRE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2018

Hey, skating is much harder than it looks.

The Pan-Mass challenge is an annual bike-a-thon that donates 100 percent of rider-raises dollars to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In fact, the event raises more money for charity than any other athletic fundraising event in the United States. The Pan-Mass challenge spans two days and runs through 46 towns in Massachusetts.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images