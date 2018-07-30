Patriots Legend Troy Brown Dons Bruins Jersey, Shows Off Iffy Hockey Skills

Troy Brown is one of the greatest players in New England Patriots history — to state the obvious.
But a hockey player, he is not.
Brown soon will ride with the Boston Bruins Foundation’s team in the Pan-Mass Challenge, which gets underway Aug. 4. And in honor of the team-up, Brown recently stopped by the Bruins’ practice facility in Brighton, Mass., to try his hand at hockey.
Check out the results in the videos below:
Hey, skating is much harder than it looks.
The Pan-Mass challenge is an annual bike-a-thon that donates 100 percent of rider-raises dollars to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In fact, the event raises more money for charity than any other athletic fundraising event in the United States. The Pan-Mass challenge spans two days and runs through 46 towns in Massachusetts.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
