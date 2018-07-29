Patriots Notes: Meet Paul Turner, New England’s Newest Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Day 4 of New England Patriots training camp:

— The Patriots’ receiving corps gained a new member this week.

Paul Turner, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, signed with the team Friday afternoon after trying out two days earlier. The 25-year-old hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season, having missed the entire 2017 campaign with an injury.

“I was overjoyed just to have that opportunity to try out,” Turner said Sunday. “Not many people even get the opportunity to work out again with teams. So for me, (my plan was) just go home, do some recovery and then go up here and put my best foot forward.”

Turner was an Eagles fan favorite during the 2016 preseason, catching 17 passes for 165 yards as an undrafted rookie, and he enjoyed modest success after being promoted from Philly’s practice squad that December. A fractured scapula last summer ended his Eagles tenure, however, and he lasted less than six months with the Saints before being released in late June.

Now in New England, Turner made his practice debut Saturday and is hard at work learning the Patriots’ complex playbook.

“I mean, it’s been difficult,” he admitted. “But for me, it’s really just (about) trying to go in there and just focus on little things and taking things one day at a time. … And I feel like if I can just continue to focus on those things — the little things — everything will start to come together slowly.

“But it’s coming. I’m just having to put in a lot of work at night and a lot of work when we have a lot of free time. It’s not going to come all in one day or in the next couple of days. It’s a complicated offense. So all you can do is just study, and I know it will come. I know I’ll pick it up sooner or later.”

Here’s new Patriots wideout Paul Turner, who made his practice debut yesterday. He admitted learning the playbook has been “difficult” but said he’s getting there. pic.twitter.com/eHkFPXETqC — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2018

Turner, who began his college career at LSU and finished it at Louisiana Tech, has appeared in four regular-season NFL games, catching nine passes for 126 yards.

— The Patriots released tight end Troy Niklas to sign Turner. Their depth at receiver has been tested this summer with Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell and Jordan Matthews all dealing with injuries and Julian Edelman preparing to serve a four-game suspension.

Matthews is a new addition to that list. He left Sunday’s practice early with an apparent hamstring injury.

— Fun fact: Turner was the co-valedictorian of his senior class at West Monroe High School in Louisiana, finishing with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

— It’s now clear why Trey Flowers was unable to finish Saturday’s practice.

The defensive end, who was a full participant Sunday, was spotted after practice with a large bandage on his forehead. He had walked off the field early with a towel pressed to his head the previous day.

Trey Flowers has a big ol’ bandage on his forehead. That’s the injury that forced him to leave practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/W9tbCmG0GP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2018

— Trent Brown has made a strong first impression at left tackle this summer, displaying surprising agility for a man of his enormous stature (6-foot-8, 380 pounds).

Brown currently is the leading candidate to replace former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, but he said transitioning from the right side, where he played with the San Francisco 49ers, has been challenging.

“It’s definitely an adjustment,” he said. “It’s not as easy as people may think it is. It’s not just as simple as flipping your feet and having a different high leg. But I came in my rookie year playing swing tackle, I got a little bit of practice at it. I’m just trying to get this left side down now.”

— Sony Michel, like every Patriots rookie, still is wearing the temporary jersey number assigned to him at the beginning of spring practice. His is No. 51.

“This is what they gave me,” the running back said. “This is what I’m rolling with.”

This is a new practice for the Patriots, so it remains unclear when Michel, cornerback Duke Dawson (No. 52), quarterback Danny Etling (No. 58) and the rest of New England’s rookie class will receive position-appropriate numbers.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images