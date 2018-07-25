Patriots Notes: New England Prepared For Life Without Julian Edelman

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t hold their first training camp practice until Thursday morning, but camp officially began Wednesday, the deadline for veteran players to report to Gillette Stadium.

Three of those veterans — captains Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and David Andrews — addressed the media Wednesday morning, as did head coach Bill Belichick. Some leftover notes and nuggets from those news conferences:

— Julian Edelman’s suspension appeal was denied earlier this month, leaving the Patriots without their top wide receiver for the first four games of the upcoming season.

Speaking to the media for the first time since news of the suspension broke, Belichick said the team and Edelman both are making the best of an unfortunate situation.

“Well, Julian is a very hard-working player,” Belichick said. “We’re all disappointed, but it is what it is. He’s moved on, we’ve moved on, and we’ll just take what we have now and do the best we can with it. He’s been here the last couple days. I think he’s got a good attitude, a good work ethic, and he’ll make the most of the opportunities that he has, whatever those are.”

Though he can’t make his regular-season debut until Week 5, Edelman, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, is eligible to participate in training camp and play in the preseason. His suspension will begin after final cuts, and he will not occupy a spot on the 53-man roster until he returns.

In the meantime, the Patriots will trot out a revamped receiving corps. With Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola both gone, Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios and Devin Lucien will compete for reps and roster spots this summer, with Hogan looking like the only true roster lock.

— It remains to be seen whether Patterson, who came over from the Oakland Raiders in a trade, will become a viable offensive weapon for the Patriots. He should make an immediate impact on special teams, though.

Patterson is one of the NFL’s elite kick returners and should see his value increase under the league’s new kickoff format.

“He runs through a lot of arm tackles,” said Slater, New England’s special teams captain. “I can attest to that personally. When you got a guy that big and explosive and he’s got the right mindset, he wants to be aggressive, it’s definitely a good thing.”

— McCourty said his twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, is fitting in just fine with the Patriots following his offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s our first day, but I think he’s doing pretty good,” the veteran safety said. “I just told him to just act like me as much as possible.”

— Andrews delivered the quote of the day when asked about gargantuan Patriots tackle Trent Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds but actually is closer to 380.

“He’s a massive guy,” Andrews said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to feed him as a child, that’s for sure.”

Brown is expected to compete with rookie Isaiah Wynn and others for the starting left tackle job this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images