Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn Has Great Reaction To Trying His Hand At Punt Returning

Knowledge is power, and Monday evening Isaiah Wynn learned something he isn’t too adept at.
Punt returning.
The New England Patriots’ 2018 first-round pick concluded practice in exciting fashion, with the 6-2, 310-pound offensive lineman going back to return a punt from Pats punter Ryan Allen. After stumbling around and muffing the punt on the first attempt, he petitioned for and ultimately reeled in a second effort, sending the players and many fans in attendance screaming in sheer jubilation.
Later Monday, Wynn took to Twitter to take a little shot at himself.
Hilarious.
Hey, head coach Bill Belichick is all about honing players’ strengths and focusing on those, so at least he knows a phase of the game he probably shouldn’t incorporate the Georgia product in.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
