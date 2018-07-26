Patriots Training Camp: Malcolm Mitchell Lone Player Absent On Day 1

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Mitchell was the only New England Patriots player not spotted Thursday at the team’s first practice of training camp.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, safety Nate Ebner, wide receiver Kenny Britt, special teamer Matthew Slater and running back Brandon Bolden all were present but did not dress. They spent the morning running through conditioning drills on a separate field.

The Joneses, Ebner, Britt and Slater currently are on the physically unable to perform list, and Bolden is on the non-football illness list.

Mitchell, who missed all last season with a knee injury, reportedly is on the trade block.

Several players who were limited or absent during spring practices were full participants Thursday, including offensive tackles Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon, guard Joe Thuney, wide receiver Braxton Berrios and cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Jason McCourty.

The Patriots were in shorts and shells Thursday and will be again on Friday. The first full-pads practice is scheduled for Saturday morning.

“We’re in a process here where we go from non-padded to padded and so forth,” head coach Bill Belichick said before practice. “But, we’ve laid out a schedule to do things the way that we feel like is most productive for us to do them and just take it day-by-day. (We have) a long way to go, one step at a time, a lot of work to do, but always good to get underway and get started.”

