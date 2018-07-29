Patriots Training Camp: Mike Gillislee, Keion Crossen Absent On Day 4

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Mike Gillislee, cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell were not spotted Sunday at the New England Patriots’ fourth training camp practice.

Gillislee and Crossen participated in the team’s first three camp sessions, but Crossen, who missed time with an injury during the spring, left Friday’s practice early after suffering a minor back injury.

Adding to this. I'm told Keion Crossen's back tightened up on him and that he's day to day. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 29, 2018

Gillislee is battling Jeremy Hill and others for a roster spot after a disappointing 2017 season. Crossen is trying to follow the Malcolm Butler/Jonathan Jones path and earn a place on the team as an undrafted rookie.

Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, has yet to practice with the team this summer. He missed Day 1 of camp and spent Days 2 and 3 doing conditioning work on a separate field. His name was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of camp.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews left practice with an apparent hamstring injury.

Jordan Matthews departed with a right hamstring injury that he suffered in 1-on-1s. Went into the tent for a couple minutes, emerged to change cleats, tried to jog once then left for the locker room. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 29, 2018

Defensive end Trey Flowers returned to practice after leaving Saturday’s session early. Flowers had a towel pressed to his face as he left the field the previous day, suggesting he might have gotten poked in the eye.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt also was back on the field — though still not in pads — after a maintenance day. Britt, safety Nate Ebner, special teamer Matthew Slater and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones worked on conditioning on a separate field. All five currently are on the physically unable to perform list.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images