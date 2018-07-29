Patriots Training Camp Observations: Stephon Gilmore Continues To Excel

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were back in full pads for the second straight day, and they continued to use the full-contact practices to focus on the running game.

Since tackling isn’t encouraged in practices — don’t tell linebacker Elandon Roberts, who brought down running back Brandon Bolden late in practice — it’s usually tough to gauge how the Patriots’ rushing attack or run defense looks in camp. The Patriots’ front seven was stout on runs up the middle while the team practiced near the goal line Sunday, however.

The Patriots’ defense has actually looked solid overall four days into training camp. The Patriots’ defensive backs keep getting the best of their receiver counterparts. Quarterback Tom Brady went just 4-of-7 in 11-on-11 drills and 13-of-21 overall. The Patriots are missing some receivers with injuries, however.

— Brian Hoyer went 4-of-5 in 11-on-11s and 11-of-13 overall. Rookie quarterback Danny Etling went 1-of-4 with an interception in 11-on-11s and 10-of-17 with the interception overall.

— Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had two pass breakups and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, cornerback Eric Rowe and safety Jordan Richards all had one apiece. Rowe also intercepted a pass that clanged off the fingertips of rookie wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

— Cornerback Keion Crossen and running back Mike Gillislee were absent from practice. Crossen suffered a setback on a back injury but should return to practice soon, multiple sources told NESN.com. The reason for Gillislee’s absence is unknown.

— Wide receiver Jordan Matthews didn’t finish practice. He departed with an injury midway through the session.

— Wide receiver Kenny Britt returned to the field but remains on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury. Britt was absent Saturday but also should be back on the field soon.

— Defensive end Trey Flowers left practice early Saturday. He returned Sunday with a big bandage on his forehead.

— Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister, running back James White and wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman worked separate with quarterbacks while their teammates were working on kickoff and form tackling drills. It should be viewed as a positive sign that Hollister and Dorsett are included in that group. They could take on greater roles with Edelman out the first four games of the season because of a suspension.

— Among notable 1-on-1 pass-rush reps, defensive end Adrian Clayborn beat rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn handily. Danny Shelton is a tough man to handle, and guards Jason King and Joe Thuney could not contain him. Wynn beat defensive end Eric Lee, defensive tackle Adam Butler bested offensive linemen Ulrick John and James Ferentz and offensive tackle Trent Brown overpowered defensive end Deatrich Wise.

