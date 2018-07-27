Patriots Training Camp Observations: Stephon Gilmore Makes Signature Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Apparently New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore possesses the ability to make this play whenever he feels like it:

Because he did it in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last winter, in 2014 against the Patriots while a member of the Buffalo Bills and again Friday during Day 2 of training camp.

And Friday, he did it under difficult of circumstances, when quarterback Tom Brady was targeting Julian Edelman in 11-on-11 drills. Gilmore’s signature move evidently is floating parallel to the ground and swatting the ball away with impressive nonchalance.

The Patriots’ defense, in general, had a strong effort Friday.

— Brady went just 8 of 15 in 11-on-11 drills and 12 of 19 overall. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer went 12 of 17 with an interception and rookie Danny Etling was 2 of 6 with an interception.

— Safety Devin McCourty and rookie cornerback J.C. Jackson intercepted passes during the non-padded session.

— Devin McCourty, Gilmore, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (two) and cornerback Jason McCourty (two) had pass breakups.

— Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett continued to work out of the slot and outside during practice. He mostly played outside as a “Z” receiver in 2017. He’s trying to expand his horizons this year.

— Dorsett worked with the quarterbacks, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White during punt drills. That could be a good sign for Dorsett.

— Hogan, wide receivers Julian Edelman, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron and safety Patrick Chung caught punts.

— Former Patriots wide receiver Tiquan Underwood was on hand for practice sporting his signature high-top fade. It seems to have grown in recent years. Underwood is a coach at Lafayette.

The hair GOAT Tiquan Underwood. pic.twitter.com/ycnVG3P4LS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 27, 2018

— The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Friday, but wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and the five players on the physically unable to perform list — wide receivers Kenny Britt and Matthew Slater, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones and safety Nate Ebner — worked on a separate field in sweats. Running back Brandon Bolden returned to practice off the non-football illness list. The Patriots still could put Mitchell on the PUP list.

— Add offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the injured list. He walked off the practice field with trainers midway through the session. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews also got banged up, but he continued practicing.

— Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson made the catch of the day, snagging a one-hander over Gilmore. Patterson needed help getting lined up on offense from Brady and tight end Will Tye at one point, too.

— Tight ends Jacob Hollister and Shane Wimann dropped passes during the practice.

