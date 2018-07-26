Patriots Training Camp Preview: Everything You Need To Know As Practices Begin

The grass is cut. The fields are lined. The Flying Elvis stickers have been affixed to the sides of those sparkling silver helmets.

It’s football season in New England.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp Thursday morning outside Gillette Stadium, kicking off of a five-month sprint they hope will culminate in the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title.

Bill Belichick’s squad fell just short of that ultimate goal last season, and a tumultuous offseason followed, highlighted by several high-profile departures, one suspension and drama involving the team’s two most important players.

What should we expect as the Patriots return to the practice field? Here are some of the top storylines we’ll be monitoring over the coming weeks:

REPLACEMENTS

The defending AFC champs experienced a dramatic exodus of high-end talent this offseason. Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis, Danny Amendola, Brandin Cooks — all gone. Go ahead and temporarily add Julian Edelman (four-game suspension) to that list, too.

Identifying replacements for those key contributors will be at the top of the Patriots’ training camp to-do list.

First-round pick Isaiah Wynn and veteran newcomer Trent Brown are the leading candidates to take over for Solder at left tackle. First-rounder Sony Michel could replace Lewis as the Patriots’ top running back to begin the season. Several cornerbacks are vying for Butler’s old starting spot, from veterans Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe to undrafted rookie J.C. Jackson.

The wide receiver competition should be especially compelling, as the Patriots will need to replace Amendola, Cooks and Edelman for the first month of the regular season. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed took an in-depth look at that roster battle here.

Speaking of departures, the Patriots also lost their longtime defensive coordinator this spring when Matt Patricia left to take over the Detroit Lions. Linebackers coach Brian Flores will handle defensive play-calling duties this season, though he’ll do so without an official coordinator title.

YEAR 19 FOR TOM BRADY

After surprisingly opting out of organized team activities and all other voluntary offseason sessions following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss, Brady arrived early to training camp to get a head start on his 19th NFL season. The 2017 NFL MVP will turn 41 next Friday, and while he’s undoubtedly nearing the end of his storied career, he still looks very much like the league’s best quarterback.

Brady does have some work to do this summer, however. Since he skipped OTAs and only attended the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, he’s spent just a few short hours working with the Patriots’ legion of new skill-position players, which includes wide receivers Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios.

Matthews, in particular, should play a significant role while Edelman is sidelined, and developing chemistry with Brady isn’t always the easiest process for Patriots newcomers.

WILL GRONK GET PAID?

Rumors of a contract extension or restructuring for Rob Gronkowski have circulated for months now. The superstar tight end said this spring he hoped to have a deal done before training camp. That didn’t happen.

Gronkowski clearly is underpaid — he’s set to make just south of $9 million this season after added incentives got him up to taking home $10.75 million in 2017 thanks to added incentives — and while he did report to camp, his contract status will remain a topic of discussion throughout the summer.

Gronkowski frequently was in the news this offseason. He publicly considered retirement in the wake of Super Bowl LII, not announcing his intention to play this season until April, and reportedly was on the trade block during the lead-up to the NFL draft. The 29-year-old also opted to skip voluntary workouts and OTAs but attended mandatory minicamp.

INJURY REPORT

Belichick on Wednesday estimated between 10 and 15 Patriots players are nursing some sort of injury or ailment. That includes wide receiver Kenny Britt, special teamer Matthew Slater, safety Nate Ebner and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones, who were placed on the physically unable to perform list this week, and running back Brandon Bolden, who is on the non-football illness list. Players can be removed from PUP or NFI at any time.

Other players who were either limited in or absent from practices during the spring include Wynn, Brown, Berrios, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Joe Thuney, cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. According to multiple reports, the Patriots are looking to trade Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

FLYING SOLO

For the first time since 2011, this year’s Patriots training camp will not include any joint practices. The Pats won’t see another team until they host the Washington Redskins in their preseason opener Aug. 9. It will be interesting to see how or if this change alters the way Belichick structures his camp schedule.

