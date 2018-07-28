Patriots Training Camp: Trey Flowers Leaves With Apparent Injury On Day 3

FOXBORO, Mass. –New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers left the field during the second half of Saturday’s training camp practice with an apparent head/facial injury.

Flowers, the Patriots’ sacks leader in each of the last two seasons, was seen walking toward the locker room after a collision in goal-line 11-on-11 drills. He had a towel pressed to his face and was accompanied by a member of the team’s training staff.

In other injury-related news, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon was back on the field Saturday after leaving Friday’s practice early. Cannon, who missed the second half of last season with an ankle injury, took part in most drills but was replaced on the starting offensive line by LaAdrian Waddle in some 11-on-11s.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt was the only player not spotted at practice, New England’s first in full pads. Britt, who is on the physically unable to perform list, had spent the previous two days doing conditioning work on a separate field alongside cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones, safety Nate Ebner, special teamer Matthew Slater.

Jones, Jones, Ebner, Slater and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell all spent the morning on the conditioning field and did not wear pads.

