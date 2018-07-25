Patriots’ Wide Receiver Depth Is Big Issue As Training Camp Begins

Training camp is just around the corner for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The two-time defending AFC champions made a few moves over the past couple days, signing safety Eddie Pleasant and offensive lineman Nate Theaker. They also waived wide receiver Cody Hollister.

As the Patriots enter camp, a number of questions surround the team, with wide receiver depth and its impact on the offense being chief among them. With Julian Edelman slated to miss the first four games of the season, Brady will have to find someone to fill the void and help Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan.

