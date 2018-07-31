Phillies’ Base-Running Gaffes Lead To Red Sox Turning Wild Double Play

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t flashed signs of youth many times this season.

Monday night, however, they turned in an all-timer.

After landing runners on first and third in the third inning of the series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Phillies managed to squander the golden opportunity in epic fashion thanks to some poor baserunning.

Red Sox starter David Price induced Carlos Santana to ground a ball to third baseman Eduardo Nunez, who caught Philadelphia left fielder Rhys Hoskins trying to make a run for home. With a rundown ensuing, Odubel Herrera tried to scamper from first all the way to third, only to be tagged out via a heads-up play from Xander Bogaerts. From there, Boston’s shortstop flipped the ball back to Nunez, who tagged out Hoskins to complete the bizarre sequence and the top half of the inning.

The good ol’ 5-2-6-5 double play! pic.twitter.com/ajzkJEay36 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2018

Well, you don’t see that every day.