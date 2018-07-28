Rafael Devers Has Great Reaction To Game-Tying Home Run Vs. Twins

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox appeared doomed for a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, but in the blink of an eye, everything changed.

And when we say the blink of an eye, we aren’t kidding.

With the Red Sox trailing the Twins 3-2 in the bottom half of the ninth inning, Rafael Devers gave his team new life by roping a game-tying solo blast that left the third baseman’s bat at a whopping 112.1 mph. Devers’ heroics allowed Mookie Betts to wallop his first career walk-off home run in the 10th and give Boston a thrilling win.

If you were blown away by the exit velocity of Devers’ round-tripper, you’re not alone. Most fans were, besides the 21-year-old himself.

“I actually thought I hit it a little harder than that,” Devers told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “But I’m just fortunate enough to have had the hit that tied the game.”

We wonder what Devers would have to do on the baseball diamond in order to be impressed by his own feats.