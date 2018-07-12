Rafael Devers’ Shoulder Discomfort Has ‘Progressively Gotten Worse’

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with shoulder inflammation.

Devers initially injured his shoulder when the Red Sox visited the Seattle Mariners last month. The young third baseman was leading off first base and was forced to dive back into the bag, jamming his shoulder and triggering the discomfort.

The 21-year-old attempted to play through the pain for the next couple weeks, but Boston decided it was a good time to shelve him with the All-Star break coming up. The third baseman hopes to be back shortly after the Mid-Summer Classic.

Boston called up Tzu-Wei Lin to replace Devers on the active roster.

