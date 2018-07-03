Rafael Devers Shows Great Success At Plate Over Last 10 Games For Red Sox

Rafael Devers has been on a tear over his last 10 games.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs, including a grand slam against the New York Yankees.

Aside from his 10-game run of success, Devers has driven in the tying or go-ahead run eight times since June 1 and has continued to improve both offensively and defensively.

NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien discussed just how clutch the 21-year-old has been at the dish. To hear what they had to say , check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images