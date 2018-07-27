Rangers Poke Fun Of Texas Temperatures Dropping Below 100 With Winter Gear

The Boston Red Sox may have had to worry about rain recently, but the Texas Rangers were concerned with a “cold front” coming through the area.

The team, who had been battling temperatures of over 100-degrees throughout the week, saw the temperature drop to the high 90’s for their series against the Oakland Athletics, so they bundled themselves up with jackets, hats and gloves.

