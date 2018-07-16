Ray Emery, Ex-NHL Goaltender, Dies At Age 35 While Swimming In Ontario

Ray Emery, a former NHL goaltender, died Sunday while swimming in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

Emery played 11 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks. He last appeared in the league with the Flyers during the 2014-15 season.

Emery, drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round in 2001, led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. Ottawa lost to Anaheim in five games, but Emery later won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2011 while serving as Corey Crawford’s backup.

We are saddened by the news of Ray Emery's passing. Our condolences go out to Ray’s family and friends. https://t.co/nMNCdJQSyY pic.twitter.com/Pjy2QwcuB8 — NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2018

Emery played in former teammate Zac Rinaldo’s charity hockey game Saturday night in Hamilton. Police Inspector Marty Schulenberg told The Hamilton Spectator he does not believe any suspicious or foul play led to Emery’s death, calling it a “case of misadventure.”

“Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water,” Schulenberg said. “All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”

Emery had a 145-86-28 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average in 287 career NHL games.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images