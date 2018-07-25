Rays’ Sergio Romo Pitches, Plays Third Base In Unusual Save Vs. Yankees

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sergio Ramos showed his can-do spirit Wednesday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher enjoyed an eventful outing against the New York Yankees in which he pitched, played third base and pitched again in his team’s winning effort. Romo, the Rays’ closer, entered the game in the eighth inning and forced Giancarlo Stanton to fly out before striking out Gleyber Torres to end the frame. A half-inning later, Rays manager Kevin Cash took a creative approach to winning the battle of matchups.

Shortstop Willy Adames exited the game to start the ninth inning, left-handed pitcher Jonny Venters entered and third baseman Matt Duffy filled in at shortstop. Romo then occupied a most unusual place: the hot corner.

Now playing third base…. Sergio Romo. pic.twitter.com/QNQdTDOhBU — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 25, 2018

Venters retired left-handed hitter Greg Bird on a ground out. Adeiny Hechavarria then replaced Venters and moved to shortstop, allowing Duffy to go back to third base and Romo to return to the mound where he recorded the last two outs and earned his 12th save of the season.

Sergio Romo brings straight filth to finish off the @RaysBaseball's win over the New York Yankees! Not bad for a third baseman! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/GXE4FLSlGq — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 25, 2018

Some days’ work are harder than others, as Romo happily learned.