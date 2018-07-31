Red Sox Acquire Second Baseman Ian Kinsler From Angels For Two Prospects

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox made some waves late Monday night.

Less than 18 hours ahead of the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, the Sox acquired veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler and cash considerations from the Angels. In exchange, they sent minor-league pitchers Ty Buttery and Williams Jerez to Los Angeles.

Kinsler is a four-time All-Star who won a Gold Glove just two seasons ago. The 36-year-old is hitting .239 this season with 13 home runs and 20 doubles.

His defense remains top-notch, as well.

Kinsler has been the 2nd best defensive 2B in the majors this year, wRC+ by month: 66, 76, 102, 143 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 31, 2018

With Dustin Pedroia’s return this season in doubt, acquiring Kinsler takes some of the pressure off Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez, who have been filling in at the position nearly all season. And with Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list, the workload was getting even heavier for the pair of utility men.

Buttery was a fourth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2012. The 25-year-old was in his first full campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket, owning a 1-1 record with a 2.25 ERA over 32 relief appearance this season. He came up as a starter but was changed to a reliever in the 2016 season.

Jerez, also a pitcher, is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 33 relief outings. He was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft by the Red Sox and also was in the midst of his first full Triple-A season.