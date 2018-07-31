Red Sox Being ‘Careful’ With Chris Sale’s Left Shoulder Inflammation

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with mild left shoulder inflammation.

Sale will miss his next start Thursday against the New York Yankees, but he is “optimistic” he will be back soon. Brian Johnson will make the start in Sale’s sted.

Prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss the injury to Boston’s ace. Dombrowski explained that the Sox are just being careful with Sale and that the team doesn’t believe this is a serious issue.

To hear from Dombrowski, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images