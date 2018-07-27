Red Sox Bullpen Continues To Struggle In 2-1 Loss Vs. Twins At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has struggled since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and they were unable to right the ship Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Handed a 1-0 lead against the Minnesota Twins, Boston’s bullpen let up a run in the seventh to tie the game and one in the eighth, giving the Twins a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Heath Hembree surrendered the tying run in the seventh and Matt Barnes let up the go-ahead run in the eighth.

With the non-waiver trade deadline approaching, the Red Sox have been rumored to have interest in a number of relievers, but added a starter Wednesday in Nathan Eovaldi.

Afte the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield discussed the bullpen and what the Sox need to do in order to fix it.

