Red Sox Continue To Enjoy Unparalleled Success In Interleague Play

Some teams don’t particularly enjoy Interleague play. The Boston Red Sox are not one of those teams.

After Tuesday’s 11-4 shellacking of the Washington Nationals, the Red Sox now have won 17 of their last 19 games against National League opponents. In fact, Boston boasts the majors’ highest all-time winning percentage in Interleague play, with a 233-157 record (.597 winning percentage) against the NL since Interleague play began in 1997.

How have the Red Sox been so successful against the other league? Watch NESN’s Tom Caron, Dennis Eckersley and Steve Lyons break it down in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images