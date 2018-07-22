Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Could Target Orioles’ Zach Britton At MLB Trade Deadline

by on Sun, Jul 22, 2018 at 1:04PM
The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline is nine days away.

After Baltimore’s Manny Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the attention now turns to Orioles’ closer Zach Britton.

The lefty bullpen arm has been linked to several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, who could make a move for Britton before by July 31.

But who else could Boston potentially target?

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo details what the Sox would have to do in order to retrieve Britton, as well as other bullpen possibilities.

To hear from Cafardo, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

