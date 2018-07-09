Red Sox Doing Their Part To Help Andrew Benintendi Win All-Star Final Vote

Andrew Benintendi has a chance to earn his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game nod in the coming days, and his Boston Red Sox teammates are doing their part to get the young outfielder to Washington, D.C.

Benintendi is one of five players in contention for the final spot on the American League All-Star roster. It didn’t take long for the Sox to launch his campaign, which included some photos from Brock Holt and a Xander Bogaerts appearance on MLB Network.

Prior to Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Benintendi caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster to discuss how he feels about being a part of the final vote sweepstakes. To hear from the 24-year-old, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports