Red Sox Fans Likely Share Pedro Martinez’s Favorite MLB First-Half Moment

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

It was a memorable first half to the Major League Baseball season with no shortage of great moments to choose from as the best.

But it probably shouldn’t come as any surprise as to what Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez tabbed as the top moment of the first half.

Martinez was a central character all week at the All-Star Game celebration in Washington, and following the American League’s extra-innings win Tuesday night, the Hall of Famer reflected on the season’s first half.

Unsurprisingly, the pitcher said the Red Sox’s early-season fight with the Yankees was his favorite moment of the campaign so far.

My fav moment of the first half of the season: when Joe Kelly’s fight heated up the Sox-Yanks rivalry #yeah — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) July 18, 2018

And for those who have forgotten …

It checks all the boxes for Martinez, with Joe Kelly throwing inside to defend a teammate, sparking a brawl between two of the biggest rivals in all of sports. It’s something Martinez himself knows all about.