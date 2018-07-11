Red Sox Firing On All Cylinders Ahead Of 2018 MLB All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox are rolling.

The Red Sox have ripped off eight straight wins and can tie their longest win streak of the season with a series sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

It’s been a total team effort for Boston, as the bats have lit up the scoreboard while the pitching has stymied opposing clubs. For a full breakdown of the win streak from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports