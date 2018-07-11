Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Firing On All Cylinders Ahead Of 2018 MLB All-Star Game

by on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 7:37PM
318

The Boston Red Sox are rolling.

The Red Sox have ripped off eight straight wins and can tie their longest win streak of the season with a series sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

It’s been a total team effort for Boston, as the bats have lit up the scoreboard while the pitching has stymied opposing clubs. For a full breakdown of the win streak from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties