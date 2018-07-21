Red Sox Hope Rafael Devers Is Refreshed After Trip To Disabled List

The Boston Red Sox will welcome a much-needed bat back to their lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Rafael Devers, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation before the All-Star break, was activated Saturday and will be in the lineup batting sixth. The Red Sox optioned left-hander Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Devers.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin spoke with The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham prior to the game about the status of Devers’ shoulder. Abraham noted the Sox feel good about the third baseman’s health, and the DL trip was a way for the third baseman to get refreshed and clear his head in the middle of the season.

To hear from Abraham, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images